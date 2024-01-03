Greek Prime Minister Reshuffles Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Greek Prime
Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis carried out minor reshuffles in the
government; the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs,
national defence, economy and finance remained in place, Trend reports.
The main change concerns the department to which the police and
intelligence services are subordinate - the Ministry of Citizen
Protection. Its new head is Michalis Chrysochoidis, who is
appointed to this post for the fifth time in his career.
Chrysochoidis headed this ministry in 1999-2003, 2009-2010, 2012
and 2019-2021. Since June 2023, Chrysochoidis has served as
Minister of Health in the Mitsotakis government.
According to Marinakis, who retained his post as government
spokesman, Andreas Nikolakopoulos became deputy minister for the
protection of citizens. The Ministry of Health was headed by Adonis
Georgiadis, who was previously the Minister of Labor and Social
Protection. In turn, the post of Minister of Labor and Social
Protection passed to Domna Mikhailid. Ioanna Litrivi was appointed
Deputy Minister of Education, Religion and Sports.
The new cabinet ministers will be sworn in on Thursday at the
presidential palace in the presence of Greek head of state Katerina
Sakellaropoulou.
