Russians Launch Another Group Of Kamikaze Drones At Ukraine - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched several groups of Shahed one-way attack drones the Air Force spotted Wednesday night in the southern operational zone over Mykolaiv region.

The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"A drone threat coming from the south! Several northbound groups of Shaheds were spotted in the south of Mykolaiv region," the report reads.

Zelensky: Russia used nearly 300 missiles, over 200 Shahedagainst Ukraine since Dec 29

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since December 29, Russia has launched almost 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed kamikaze drones at targets across Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, Russian invaders have stocked up on enough drones to launch them on a daily basis.