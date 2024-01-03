Ukraine Repels Seven Russian Assaults On Kupiansk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction, and another six – in the Bakhmut area, killing 234 Russian invaders in action and destroying 78 units of military equipment.

That's according to Volodymyr Fitio, press officer for Ukraine's Ground Forces, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction and six – in the Bakhmut direction. In the Lyman direction, the enemy is now regrouping, pulling up reserves and preparing to continue offensive efforts," said Fitio.

According to him, in the past day, the enemy tried to storm Ukraine's positions near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka. The Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on Serebryanske Forestry and launched seven airstrikes, using Su-34 and Su-35 warplanes and fire support helicopters. Also, 11 drone strikes were reported and 445 artillery and mortar strikes.

"Nevertheless, our defenders managed to kill or injure 133 Russian occupiers and destroy 37 units of Russian equipment, including two armored fighting vehicles and two D-30 guns," Fitio said.

In the Kupiansk direction near Synkivka, the enemy pursues its offensive attempts, at the same time moving along the roads where the Ukrainian defenders have repeatedly destroyed enemy manpower and their equipment.

In the Bakhmut direction, the fighting continued near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka as the enemy is trying to advance toward Chasiv Yar. The Russians launched 15 kamikaze drones at Ukraine's positions, also firing off 358 artillery rounds.

As Fitio added, 101 Russian invaders were killed in action in the area, and 41 units of Russian equipment were destroyed.

According to the spokesman, the entire front line in the Khortytsia operational zone remains active. Wherever active combat action is not reported, the enemy is pulling up reserves and regrouping. The only thing that may somewhat reduce enemy activity is a temperature drop.

In December, the enemy death toll in the Khortytsia operational zone amounted to 14,265. Ukraine damaged or destroyed a total of 1,236 units of military equipment, including 163 tanks, over 300 armored fighting vehicles, and more than 200 artillery systems and mortars.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukraine repelled eight enemy assaults on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region and 44 attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past day.