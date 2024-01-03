Canada Demands That Russia Cease Attacks On Civilian Facilities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must immediately stop targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.
That's according to Canada's Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
"As Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians continue today, Canada supports Ukraine and once again condemns these barbaric acts. Russia must immediately stop targeting civilians," stated the Canadian diplomacy. Read also: Canada
condemns Russian missile, drone attacks against Ukrain
The ministry also expressed the deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these“unspeakably cruel acts.”
As reported earlier, on December 29 and January 2, Russia launched missile barrages on Ukraine, also employing kamikaze drones.
MENAFN03012024000193011044ID1107682569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.