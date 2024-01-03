Canada Demands That Russia Cease Attacks On Civilian Facilities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must immediately stop targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

That's according to Canada's Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"As Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians continue today, Canada supports Ukraine and once again condemns these barbaric acts. Russia must immediately stop targeting civilians," stated the Canadian diplomacy.

The ministry also expressed the deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these“unspeakably cruel acts.”

As reported earlier, on December 29 and January 2, Russia launched missile barrages on Ukraine, also employing kamikaze drones.