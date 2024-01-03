Cherkasy Region Sends Over Hundred FPV Drones To Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cherkasy region has handed over more than a hundred FPV drones and two off-road vehicles to territorial defense fighters on the front lines.

Ihor Taburets, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I visited our territorial defense soldiers who are currently at one of the hottest spots in the east of the country. We brought them the most necessary things from the Cherkasy region," he said.

According to Taburets, more than a hundred FPV drones, drones with thermal imaging cameras, EW stations, gasoline generators, and medical equipment were brought to the military.

In addition, two four-wheel drive vehicles were handed over to the defenders.