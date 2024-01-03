Maschoff Brennan And Mauriel Kapouytian Woods Complete Merger

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Combination results in significant coast-to-coast expansion for Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Intellectual property and technology law firms Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods have finalized their strategic combination, expanding each firm's intellectual property and litigation services nationwide. The merger, which was finalized January 1, 2024, is a strategic response by the two firms to the growing demand from innovative companies for forward-looking, sophisticated, and client-focused legal service providers. The combined firm is operating as Maschoff Brennan Gilmore Israelsen & Mauriel dba Maschoff Brennan.

Maschoff Brennan now has more than 45 attorneys in six offices across the United States, including offices in New York, California, and Utah with specific locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, Salt Lake City, and Park City. The new firm is led by Maschoff Brennan Managing Partner, Kirk Harris. MKW's Co-Founder, Michael Mauriel, along with three other MKW partners, have joined Maschoff Brennan's management team.

"With this combination, we have no doubt that both our clients and our colleagues will benefit significantly," said Kirk Harris. "MKW has a culture that mirrors the one we have built at Maschoff Brennan. It is a culture based on bringing clients smart, creative, cost-effective solutions. This is a success from all angles."

"Combining with Maschoff Brennan allows us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients," said Michael Mauriel. "The collaborative culture and the commitment to client service of both of our firms will be integral to our continued growth and success locally, across the country, and in international markets."

Maschoff Brennan provides clients with a top-tier national intellectual property, complex litigation, and technology law focused lawyers who have deep insight into the needs of technology-based companies and a set of sophisticated and creative legal offerings that help in-house teams solve business problems more efficiently.

"Together we will be a powerful national force with deep relationships and decades of experience in our respective markets," said Kirk Harris. "And we are already starting to see the opportunities this merger is creating for our clients and our firm."

Maschoff Brennan provides legal counsel and representation to some of the world's most innovative companies. With over 45 attorneys and offices in the technology-focused regions of Utah, New York, and California, our attorneys are known for having the breadth of experience and the forward-thinking insight needed to handle complex technological and business issues across all industries and geographic boundaries. We have extensive experience representing clients in Federal and State courts across the country and before the ITC, USPTO, PTAB, TTAB, and other administrative agencies in Washington D.C.

