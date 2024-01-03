Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Grant Of Restricted Share Units

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI ,

OTCQX: NSCIF , FRA:1N1)

("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has granted 475,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSU"s) to its independent Directors, pursuant to the Company's RSU plan. Each RSU is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company for a period ending at the end of the calendar year, three years after the date of grant.

100,000 of the RSUs vest immediately, and the remaining RSUs vest as to one-third on each of the 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month anniversary of the date of grant.

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60TM was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a

Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

