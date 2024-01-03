Egypt 2023 Arab Basketball Champions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt's National Basketball team on Wednesday managed their 13th title win of the 2023 Arab Basketball Championship with a decisive score of 87-62 against Libya. During this 25th edition of the Championship, which launched on December 26, Egypt managed a winning streak throughout the tournament alongside nine national teams partaking. As for the third-place standings, Tunisia faced the UAE where they managed a 73-66 pivotal win determining the third place podium spot. (end) rj

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.