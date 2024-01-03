Spain Rejects Israeli Ministers' Calls To Expel Palestinians From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Spain on Wednesday unequivocally rejected the calls of two Israeli ministers to relocate Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli ministers' statements contradicts with the international law.

Spain affirmed it respect to the international and humanitarian law that ensures the protection of civilians.

This statement comes after two ministers in the Israeli occupation government called last Sunday for the return of Israeli settlers to the Gaza Strip after the end of the war and the resettlement of Palestinians outside of the Strip. (end)

