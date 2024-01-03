Turkish FM: Kurdistan Workers' Party, Threat To Both Turkiye, Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday warned that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a threat not only to Turkiye but also to Iraq.

To enhance cooperation with Iraq in the fight against this organization, that recently attacked Turkish armed forces in northern Iraq, killing 12, Fidan told reporters that a security meeting was held with Iraqi officials following the attack to thorougly discuss the issue.

He pointed out that the PKK, which was formed to fight Turkiye, does not control any Turkish lands, but they control large swathes of Iraqi lands.

"Over the last three or four years, we were able to raise awareness in Iraq over the threat they are facing from the PKK," he said.

Fidan stressed that Turkiye showed its will regarding this issue, indicating, "The only reason for our presence there (northern Iraq) is the fight against the PKK. If you embrace the fight against the PKK, then we will not need to do anything". (end)

