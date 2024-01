12 Countries Warn Houthis Against Launching Further Attacks On Red Sea Ships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Twelve countries, including the US, warned Wednesday Yemen's Houthis against continuing their attack on ships in the Red Sea.

The Governments of the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on this regard.

"We hereby reiterate the following and warn the Houthis against further attacks: Ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilizing. There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels", the statement said.

It referred to recognizing the broad consensus as expressed by 44 countries around the world on December 19, 2023, as well as the statement by the UN Security Council on December 1, 2023, condemning Houthi attacks against commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, and in light of ongoing attacks, including a significant escalation over the past week targeting commercial vessels, with missiles, small boats, and attempted hijackings,

It noted that attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats, and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a "direct threat" to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world's most critical waterways.

The statement went to say that these attacks threaten "innocent lives from all over the world and constitute a significant international problem that demands collective action".

Nearly 15 percent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8 percent of global grain trade, 12 percent of seaborne-traded oil and 8 percent of the world's liquefied natural gas trade, it elaborated.

It pointed out that international shipping companies continue to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods, and ultimately jeopardizing the movement of critical food, fuel, and humanitarian assistance throughout the world.

"Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews".

The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways.

"We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks," it concluded. (end)

