UK Rejects Israeli Calls For Resettlement Of Palestinians Outside Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom stated Wednesday firm rejection of the Israeli calls to resettle Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip.
"Gaza is an Occupied Palestinian Territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state," a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office said in a statement.
"The UK firmly rejects any suggestion of the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza."
It added that the UK shares the concerns of its allies and partners that "Gazans should not be subject to forcible displacement or relocation from Gaza". (end)
mrn
MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107682531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.