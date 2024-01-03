UK Rejects Israeli Calls For Resettlement Of Palestinians Outside Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom stated Wednesday firm rejection of the Israeli calls to resettle Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip.

"Gaza is an Occupied Palestinian Territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state," a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office said in a statement.

"The UK firmly rejects any suggestion of the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza."

It added that the UK shares the concerns of its allies and partners that "Gazans should not be subject to forcible displacement or relocation from Gaza". (end)

mrn









MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107682531