Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the two blasts that hit Iran's Kerman Governorate, killing and wounding dozens of people.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an integrated consular communication center (159), offering contact services and direct help for Kuwaiti citizens in Kuwait and abroad.

VIENNA - OPEC and the non-OPEC oil exporting countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation reiterated the full commitment in maintaining oil market stability.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Israeli occupation is criminal for preventing food from reaching Palestinians in Gaza Strip and starving to death the population of the enclave.

ALGIERS - South Africa sought to shore up support for a case of genocide it has filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it was in response to "Israeli crimes" in the Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON - Twelve countries, including the US, warned Yemen's Houthis against continuing their attack on ships in the Red Sea.

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi affirmed necessity to work toward a fair settlement to the Middle East conflict and called for recognition of the Palestine state.

CAIRO - The Arab League affirmed its full solidarity with a Somali government's decision rejecting a memo signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

TEHRAN - Iranian authorities announced that the explosion that took place in a cemetery in the southern city of Kerman has left so far 103 dead and 211 injured. (end) ibi