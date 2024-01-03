Canada Ranks #1 As World’S Dream Work Destination

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Julia Hornstein

MONTREAL, Canada (CIC NEWS) – According to a recent study by the British company Givetastic, Canada stands out as the global frontrunner when it comes to work destinations.

By analyzing the average monthly search volume for matching term keywords like“jobs” and“work”, and using translation where necessary, Givetastic determined the dream destinations to work abroad for almost every country.

Surveying individuals across 164 countries, the research highlighted Canada's appeal, driven by its robust healthcare, employee benefits, and vibrant job market. Notably, 56 countries ranked Canada as their top choice (34.1% of the world's countries), emphasizing the nation's reputation as a prime workplace hub.

The top dream work destinations according to Givetastic's study were:



Canada (top choice in 56 countries)

Germany (13 countries)

Qatar (11 countries)

U.K. (8 countries)

Switzerland, Australia (7 countries each)

Spain, US (6 countries each)

Malta (5 countries) Niger, Portugal (4 countries each).

Quebec's global attraction

Givetastic carried out the same methodology to discover the most popular cities, states and regions to emigrate to for work-related reasons.

According to Google search volume, Dubai is the number one most popular city to emigrate to for work, as it was the top search in 69 out of 150 countries. However, Quebec was Dubai's closest competitor.

Quebec came in as the top search in 28 out of 150 countries from countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Morocco and Cameroon, emphasizing the province's global allure.

Why Canada?

According to Givetastic research, Canada was a top work destination in a variety of diverse countries including Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Kenya, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Canada is a popular work and immigration destination for foreign nationals due to a variety of reasons. Firstly, the country has a high standard of living, offering access to universal healthcare and world-class educational institutions .

Canada is also a safe, peaceful country with a low crime rate, making it a welcoming place for immigrants and their families.

Furthermore, Canada is one of the most diverse countries. It values inclusion and respect for all cultures and religions, making it easy for immigrants to settle and integrate into Canadian society and embrace their new communities.

The country is also dedicated to fostering a diverse workforce and ensuring socio-economic growth by offering a plethora of immigration streams, sponsorship opportunities and work and study permit programs.

Canada has pivotal immigration programs like the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TSWP) and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP) which grant permanent residency to eligible foreign nationals. In 2022, Canada granted more than 437,000 foreigners' permanent residency, the most ever in a single year.

On November 1, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released the Canadian government's Immigration Levels Plan for 2024-2026 . Canada is hoping to welcome 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024, 500,000 in 2025 and plateau at 500,000 in 2026.

The plan prioritizes economic growth and supports family reunification while responding to humanitarian crises and recognizing the rapid growth in immigration in recent years.

This article originally appeared on CIC NEWS on December 29, 2023.

