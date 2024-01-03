Emirates NBD Business Banking Launches Mega 'Foreign Exchange And Trade' Customer Promotion

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Grand prize of AED 1 million and total cash awards of AED 3 million for lucky winners Every Foreign Exchange and Trade transaction will give customers a chance to win.

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the launch of its mega Foreign Exchange and Trade customer promotion, with over AED 3 million prizes on offer.

As part of the promotion that will run until 31 March 2024, 120 Business Banking customers making any trade or foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances, can win monthly prizes up to AED 10,000 each. In addition, one Business Banking customer stands the chance to win a grand prize of AED 1 million, two customers will win AED 250,000 each and five winners will receive AED 100,000 each.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said:“As a regional leader in banking innovation, Emirates NBD has played an active role in delivering seamless banking access to Business Banking customers, recognising the sector's pivotal role in driving trade and foreign exchange activities. This initiative expresses our gratitude to valued clients and highlights the essential contribution of these transactions to economic prosperity. The mechanics are simple, the higher the foreign exchange or trade transactions, the greater your chances of winning enticing prizes. Emirates NBD Business Banking invites everyone to be a part of this journey.”

