Condor Software Achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Certification

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Software , a leading provider of clinical trial financial management nationwide, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit. The audit, conducted by Baker Tilly, an independent auditing firm, provides assurance that Condor Software's controls related to financial reporting are appropriately designed and operating effectively.

"Achieving SOC 1 Type 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of data integrity with complete and accurate financial reporting," said Jennifer Kyle, CEO at Condor Software. "This audit provides independent validation of our internal controls and gives our customers peace of mind knowing that they can rely on the financial data."

SOC 1 Type 2 reports are specifically designed for service organizations that store and process customer financial data. The audit process involved a rigorous examination of Condor Software's controls, including:



Logical access controls: Ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data.

Data security controls: Protecting data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.

Business continuity controls: Ensuring that Condor Software can continue to operate and protect customer data in the event of a disaster. Vendor & Third-Party Management: Ensuring the financial data input, process, calculation and financial close outputs are complete and accurate.

The successful completion of the SOC 1 Type 2 audit is a significant milestone for Condor Software and further strengthens the company's reputation as a trusted provider of financial software solutions.

About Condor Software

Condor Software is a leading provider of clinical trial financial management to biopharma companies. Condor organizes and distills financial data for clinical development.

or email [email protected] .

