Ausperbio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei As Head Of CMC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc . and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd . (Together AusperBio ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing oligonucleotide therapies, with a primary focus on achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection, today announced that Dr. Will Wei has joined the company as Head of CMC, SVP.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wei to AusperBio's leadership team at this pivotal time for the company," said Dr. Guofeng Cheng, chief executive officer. "Will's depth and breadth of experience in end-to-end CMC operations, strategic insight will be instrumental in executing our plans, propelling our pipeline, and navigating the dynamic landscape of drug development."

Bringing over two decades of outstanding leadership in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Wei has excelled across critical domains in drug development. Previously held key leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies such as GSK as a Director of CMC, and Roche as a Senior Director of CMC, Dr. Wei spearheaded teams responsible for process development, clinical supply chain management, and successful regulatory submissions for both China and Global markets.

"Joining AusperBio is both an honor and an exciting opportunity. I am inspired by AusperBio's mission, and extremely impressed by the clinical data and the forging-ahead development speed of AHB-137 program," said Dr.

Wei. "I'm excited to lead and collaborate with the outstanding team, building upon the Company's robust scientific foundation, to advance HBV cure and beyond and make a meaningful impact on patient care."

Dr. Wei earned his Ph.D. in the Department of Organic Chemistry at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland and completed his postdoctoral training at The Scripps Research Institute.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the

USA and China, dedicated to

advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with initial focus on curing chronic hepatitis B. The company has developed a proprietary Med-OligoTM

ASO platform with novel insights into ASO design and optimization to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics. Combining with efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular

Med-OligosTM

Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat broad viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases.

