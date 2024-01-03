Dynavax To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and
commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11 at 11:15 a.m. PT.
The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at .
About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant with adjuvanted vaccine clinical programs for shingles and Tdap, and through global collaborations, currently focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn
and Twitter .
For Investors/Media:
Paul Cox
[email protected]
510-665-0499
Nicole Arndt
[email protected]
510-665-7264
