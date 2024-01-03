FCA Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Sales Results



FCA 2023 U.S. sales decreased 1% year over year; Q4 2023 sales decreased 1% over same quarter last year

Total PHEV U.S. sales increased 124% year over year and 118% versus same quarter last year

Chrysler brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 19% year over year

Dodge brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 5% year over year



Jeep® brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 7% over the same period last year



Alfa Romeo brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 9% over the same period last year; brand introduced

its first electrified vehicle, the Tonale



Ram brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 3% over the same period last year



FCA takes 1-2-3 spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S.: Jeep brand leads the way with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle and the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 2; the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims No. 3 spot

Stellantis will launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including

Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat (500e)RED

All new, all-electric Fiat 500e, available for order now at FiatUSA, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis



FCA US LLC reports sales of 343,552 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,527,090 vehicles for the full 2023 calendar year. Overall, fourth-quarter U.S. sales declined 1% while full-year results decreased

1%. Total U.S. sales within the company's commercial fleet channel increased 20% versus 2022, notching its best year ever.



The company's total PHEV U.S. sales (Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet R/T, Alfa Romeo Tonale) increased 124% year over year and 118% in the fourth quarter versus last year. FCA takes the 1-2-3 spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle; the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 2 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims the No. 3 spot. FCA US holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry, owning 47%. Stellantis is setting the course for 50% passenger-car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.



"Our sales momentum continues to grow as we head into 2024," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Our electrified offerings, which included the launch of Dodge Hornet R/T and Alfa Romeo Tonale in 2023, will continue to expand with our first BEVs introduced to the North America market this year, including the Jeep Recon, Fiat 500e, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the Ram 1500 REV. As we navigate the wide-ranging transformations occurring within the automotive industry, we are focused on achieving our Dare Forward strategic plan, and we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network in pursuit of that goal."



Alfa Romeo saw fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increase 9% versus the same period last year.



The brand introduced its first electrified vehicle, Alfa Romeo Tonale , in the spring of 2023

The Chrysler brand saw overall 2023 U.S. sales increase 19% year over year.





Chrysler Pacifica 2023 total U.S. sales increased 22% year over year



Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 23,943 (20%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 120,554 in 2023 calendar year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 2,848 (34%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 8,356 in the fourth quarter of 2023

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the No. 3 best-selling PHEV in the U.S.

The Dodge brand saw overall 2023 U.S. sales increase 5% year over year.





Dodge Durango 2023 U.S. sales grew 25% year over year

In spring 2023, Dodge launched the all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet G/T and Dodge Hornet R/T, the brand's first electrified vehicle. Total U.S. sales of the Hornet in 2023 were 9,314 units



Dodge Hornet R/T accounted for 3,591 (72%) of Dodge Hornet total U.S. sales in 2023 The brand will debut its first fully electric vehicle, Dodge Charger Daytona, in 2024

FIAT brand is electrifying North America with its sustainable mobility mission. An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis. The brand debuted the 2024 FIAT (500e)RED as the first FIAT 500e product drop last month, and it is available for order now at FiatUSA . The lightest passenger BEV in the market, 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes.

Jeep brand saw fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increase 7% versus the same period last year. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are the two top-selling plug-in hybrids in the country.



Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 67,429 (43%) of total Jeep Wrangler U.S. sales in 2023

Jeep Wrangler 4xe U.S. sales increased 56% year over year, and 76% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 45,684 (19%) of Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales in 2023. The Grand Cherokee remains the No. 2 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S.

Grand Cherokee 4xe U.S. sales increased 636% year over year, and 216% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Total Grand Cherokee U.S. sales increased 10% year over year and was up 22% in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year



Jeep Compass U.S. sales increased 12% year over year and was up 28% in fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Jeep Renegade U.S. sales increased 177% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year The brand's fully electric Jeep Recon will debut in 2024

The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum.





Wagoneer fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 39% versus the same period last year

Grand Wagoneer fourth quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 9% versus the same period last year The fully-electric Wagoneer S will debut this year alongside the Jeep Recon. The vehicles represent the brand's start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road

Ram brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 3% over the same period last year.



Ram pick-up truck U.S. sales increased 7% in the fourth quarter versus the same quarter last year

Best year ever for Ram ProMaster van, 2023 U.S. sales increased 34% year over year

Best fourth quarter ever for Ram ProMaster van, U.S. sales up 13% versus the same period last year

Best year ever for Ram brand's U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel; 2023 U.S. sales increased 17% year over year

Ram Truck brand unveiled its Ram 1500 REV , set to arrive in dealerships this year

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger unveiled with class-shattering unlimited battery-electric range New 2025 Ram 1500 with more powerful, more fuel-efficient Hurricane engine family unveiled

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

