BETTY DESIGNS LAUNCHES NEW SPORTSWEAR LINE AND SITE REDESIGN FOR 2024

Over a decade after taking triathlon fashion from boring to badass, Betty Designs aims to shake the sphere once more with BDlab Sportswear.

- Kristin MayerPARK CITY, UTAH, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over a decade after taking triathlon fashion from boring to badass, Betty Designs aims to shake the sphere once more with BDlab Sportswear -a meticulously crafted line of fashion-forward apparel for the modern woman.Since its inception, Betty Designs has thrived off disrupting the racecourse, and this collection intends to do the same. Arriving ready-to-wear, the collection is a fashion-forward offering of underwear, sports bras, casual tops, leggings, trousers and outerwear, in addition to a tailored high-waisted cargo pant and modern midi skirt. Sewn entirely in New York, each timeless separate boasts sustainable recycled blends and imported fabrics that seamlessly blur the line between comfort and style. These looks turn heads in the stands at the U.S. Open, in a board meeting, trackside at F1 or at your local casual lunch spot. Polished and modern, BDlab is an instant elevated style hack.“Women are dynamic and powerful in sport, but our style out of play still matters to us,” says Kristin Mayer, founder and designer of Betty Designs.“I have been dreaming for decades about designing a collection with luxurious fabrics and stylish silhouettes as an answer to the basic athleisure garments flooding the market. This line is the culmination of my love for streetwear and premium, specialty fabrics, and I can't wait to see all types of bodies rock these pieces.”Sewn entirely in New York City, each timeless separate boasts sustainable recycled blends and imported fabrics that seamlessly blur the line between comfort and style. Built on the concept of“quiet luxury,” BDlab evokes feelings of high-end fashion with its unobtrusive logos and understated design elements, while simultaneously providing maximum versatility in the form of mix-and-match options."In hybridized post-covid world, women have switched up their daily looks, wearing a blend of performance athletic wear and fashion, creating a style that easily spans between working from home, working out and going out,” says Kristin.“The BDlab Sportswear Collection was designed to fit every portion of a woman's life, and I'm so proud of each piece in this collection. I truly believe there's something to make everyone level up their everyday wardrobe.”Commemorating a unique chapter in the evolution of the brand's apparel, BDlab pieces are finite - and when they're gone, they're gone. This limited-edition offering becomes available exclusively on bettydesigns on January 1, 2023.For more information visit bettydesigns

