Artificial Intelligence: YULCOM Technologies Invests $2M For The Development Of An AI-Assisted Medical Diagnostic System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YULCOM Technologies, a Canadian multinational IT and AI consulting firm, invests $2 million for the development of its AI-assisted medical diagnostic system.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YULCOM Technologies, a Canadian multinational information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting firm, today announced an investment of $2 million over two years for the development of its AI-assisted medical diagnostic system.Since 2017, YULCOM has been offering intelligent automation and AI in its services, including E-health applications, and credit score analysis platforms for financial institutions, enabling us to co-create and drive new models tailored to the specific needs of our customers.YULCOM is developing an artificial intelligence diagnostic system designed to support radiologists in their clinical workflow.“Our solution will help doctors diagnose illnesses more quickly and efficiently. Our solution contributes to solving a major public health issue, that of supporting medical staff who are under pressure from a shortage of healthcare workers” said Youmani Jérôme Lankoandé, Chief Executive Officer of YULCOM.YULCOM's investment plans include the development of an AI system for decision support in medical diagnostics, and the hiring and training of employees in Canada and internationally."YULCOM puts forward an innovative vision in the design of AI models that can reduce waiting times for specialist consultations and improve survival rates for patients in the most remote or under-served areas" asserts Dr. Komi Sodoké, Director of AI Projects at YULCOM.YULCOM is pleased to announce that it will receive consulting services and up to $254,000 in funding from the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) to support the realization of this project."We are grateful for the financial support we have received from the Government of Canada. Their support enables us to contribute to improving access to healthcare in Canada and around the world", concluded Mr. Lankoandé.About YULCOMYULCOM Technologies is a Canadian multinational IT and artificial intelligence consulting firm. It supports its customers in integrating the best digital technologies in America, Europe, Africa and Asia.– 30 –For further information:Louis Caron - Project director... +15143756190

Louis Caron

YULCOM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+1 581-681-9940

...