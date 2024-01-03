Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Names Three New Partners: Jason Snyder And Will Brewer IV In New York, And Noah Peters In Dallas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors announces that three attorneys have been promoted to its partnership – Jason Snyder and Will Brewer IV in New York, and Noah Peters in Dallas. The announcements highlight another successful year for the firm, as it prepares for trials in New York, Texas and Delaware and celebrates a string of successful outcomes with the Brewer Storefront, the firm's community-service legal affiliate.

Jason Snyder, Partner, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors

Will Brewer IV, Partner, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors

Noah Peters, Partner, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors

"We are excited to move these talented professionals into senior leadership positions," said William A. Brewer III, founding partner of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. "These promotions reflect the value of their contributions – and speak to our commitment to continuously reward excellence, cultivate talent, and position the firm for success in high-stakes advocacy."

Jason Snyder

Partner, New York City

With a robust background in commercial litigation, Snyder's experience includes representing diverse clients, including financial institutions, healthcare companies, and a prominent multistate cannabis entity. At Brewer, Snyder is particularly active in the hospitality practice group – representing owners, developers, and management companies in some of the industry's most high-profile matters.



Snyder began his legal career at Cahill, Gordon & Reindel LLP representing issuers, underwriters, and initial purchasers of equity and debt securities from Cahill's offices in New York and London. He also served as Of Counsel at Paduano & Weintraub LLP, where he represented individuals, financial institutions, healthcare companies and one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis companies in the United States in state and federal litigation, arbitration, and appeals.

He received his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and his bachelor's degree in political science from Queens College – CUNY.

Will Brewer IV

Partner, New York City

Brewer's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution, with a particular focus on employment issues. In recent years, he has built a thriving labor and employment practice at the firm, where he has successfully represented parties in disputes from initial stages through resolution. With oversight from Brewer IV, the practice group helps the firm's corporate and nonprofit clients ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, while also providing strategic counsel on matters of significance. Brewer's current docket includes representing individual clients on matters regarding wrongful termination, harassment, and discrimination. Brewer is instrumental in the firm's national recruiting efforts – helping to expand its roster of lawyers, business professionals, and communications experts.

Prior to joining the Brewer firm in September 2018, Brewer was an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York, where he practiced complex commercial litigation with a focus in entertainment and media. Brewer has also worked as an associate at Withers Worldwide, where he represented clients in the art industry. Brewer received his Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in government from Colby College.

Noah Peters

Partner, Dallas

Based in the Dallas office, Peters brings extensive expertise in appellate advocacy, focusing on Labor & Employment and Civil Rights law. He has been a senior member of the team representing the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) in its First Amendment case against a former New York financial regulator. In November 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the case for review.

Peters was previously the Solicitor at the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a federal agency that administers the labor-management relations program for 2.1 million federal employees worldwide. In this senior-level position, Peters was the agency's chief legal officer and briefed and/or argued 17 different cases before federal appellate courts, many of them involving novel questions of labor law and/or federal jurisdiction. He successfully briefed, argued and won numerous federal appeals, as well as the dismissal of multiple federal district court lawsuits.

Peters holds a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Virginia School of Law, an M.A. in American legal history, and bachelor's degree in politics and history from The University of Virginia.

About Brewer

Founded in 1984, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors has earned a reputation as one of the most successful law firms in the United States practicing exclusively in the field of complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution. With offices in New York and Dallas (and an office planned for San Francisco), the Brewer firm operates at the intersection of law, business and communications. The firm represents a wide spectrum of industry leaders – from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 corporations – facing the most challenging of issues. Visit the firm at .

Media Contacts:

New York

Arielle Lapiano

212.527.2583

[email protected]

Dallas

Andrea Sadberry

214.653.4026

[email protected]

SOURCE Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors