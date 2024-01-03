D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Raises Over $1.25M In Record-Setting Campaign To Restore Public Safety In L.A. County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hochman, the front-runner in the race for District Attorney, raised more money by Dec. 31 than any D.A. candidate in L.A. County history

- Steve Cooley, former three-term L.A. County A ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the front-runner in the campaign for L.A. County District Attorney, announced today that he raised more than $1.25 million through December 31, 2023, in his record-setting campaign to defeat George Gascon and restore public safety in Los Angeles County.Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, and L.A. City Ethics Commission President, raised more money in 2023 than any candidate for District Attorney raised in the year prior to an election in L.A. County history.Coupled with key endorsements from former three-term L.A. County D.A. Steve Cooley and five former L.A. U.S. Attorneys, Hochman's record-setting fundraising will amplify his message that it is time for an independent prosecutor who will enforce the law – not a radical political ideology – and hold criminals accountable for their actions.In December, Hochman reserved over $1 million in television advertising, with more than six figures placed on every major network, adding significant messaging power to his campaign in the weeks leading to the March 5 primary election.“Nathan's fundraising success shows that his message is resonating with the public, which is fed up with Gascon's pro-criminal blanket policies that have destroyed the morale of the D.A.'s Office, fractured the partnership with law enforcement, and endangered our public safety. That will change when Nathan Hochman is elected,” Cooley said.Hochman, the leading candidate to defeat Gascon, said:“As I travel around this county, residents from all walks of life voice the same sentiment – enough is enough! Parents are worried about their kids walking home from school; dangerous homeless encampments are growing throughout the county; smash-and-grab and home robberies occur almost daily; and fentanyl murders are killing exponentially. I am humbled that these residents see in my campaign's focus on accountability, partnership with law enforcement, and independence the solutions to our pressing problems.”Hochman is the first candidate in the D.A. race to disclose how much money he raised in 2023. Campaign finance disclosures for the other candidates will not become public until late January. Through June 30, 2023, Hochman raised more than every other candidate combined, and10 times more than the unpopular incumbent, whose soft-on-crime policies fueled a surge in crime and diminished the quality of life in Los Angeles County.A recent survey of nearly 2,000 likely voters found that Hochman is leading all challengers in the March 5 primary election and that he would easily defeat Gascon head-to-head in a November runoff by 15-20 points. That same survey found that an overwhelming majority of voters feel less safe today than they did before Gascon took office.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

