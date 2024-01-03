Nektar Management To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference In San Francisco, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar (Nasdaq: NKTR ) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15
p.m. Pacific Time.
The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: . This webcast will be available for replay until February 9, 2024.
About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at .
