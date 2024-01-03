Fundraising for Non-Profits: Six-Figure Fundraising in Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dee Dee KiesowSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The acclaimed podcast "Non-Profit Stories" has released a new episode that is set to change the landscape of non-profit fundraising. The episode features Dee Dee Kiesow , a fifth-generation Santa Clara Valley native with a rich fundraising and community development background. Dee Dee Kiesow, who began her journey at San Jose State University, shares a transformative approach to non-profit development, combining a passion for community service with innovative sales strategies.The journey from Sales to Non-Profit Excellence: Dee Dee Kiesow discusses their transition from being a top salesperson to embracing the limitless potential of non-profit development, where goodwill and helping others is the inexhaustible 'inventory'.Unique Approach to Fundraising: This episode delves into a novel fundraising methodology that steers clear of fear and focuses on creating joyful, meaningful connections with donors, emphasizing a philosophy that combines the passion of Paul Revere with the efficacy of modern sales techniques.The Six-Figure Fundraising Method: Dee Dee Kiesow unveils their successful six-figure fundraising framework. This method is a culmination of over two decades in the non-profit sector, incorporating strategies from the National Auctioneers Association to guarantee remarkable results.Balancing ROI and Donor Experience: A critical discussion on balancing fundraising efforts' financial returns with donors' experience and satisfaction, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous approach to non-profit events.The Importance of Donor Appreciation: The episode stresses the crucial role of donor appreciation in fostering long-term relationships, equating donors' importance to beloved family members.Innovative Strategies for Event Success: Insights into the 'Monetize Your Minutes' concept are shared, highlighting the importance of strategic planning and execution in fundraising events to maximize efficiency and effectiveness.This episode is a must-listen for anyone in the non-profit sector seeking to revolutionize their approach to fundraising. It offers invaluable insights, practical advice, and inspiring stories that will transform traditional donor engagement methods and fundraising strategies.“Non-Profit Stories: Outreach for Assistance in Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Dee Dee Kiesow can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple & Spotify.For more information about Dee Dee Kiesow, please visitThe "Non-Profit Stories: Outreach for Assistance in Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome and powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

