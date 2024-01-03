Planet TV Studios Unveils The Future Of Healthcare With Blue Line Sterilization Services In New Documentary Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Line Sterilization Services

Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers

Unveiling Innovation in Healthcare and Sterilization: Planet TV Studios, Leaders in Groundbreaking Television Production

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios, a leading producer of cutting-edge television series, announces their latest healthcare documentary series titled "New Frontiers," featuring Blue Line Sterilization Services , a prominent California-based medical device sterilization company.

"New Frontiers" is a thought-provoking series designed to explore innovative healthcare organizations that are at the forefront of shaping the future of health management in the nation. The documentary episodes will be airing early January 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and available on-demand through various platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom ," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families.

Founded in 2009, Blue Line Sterilization Services has been dedicated to reducing the time to market for innovators designing new medical devices. The company distinguishes itself by maintaining a bank of 8 cubic foot ethylene oxide (EO) sterilizers, providing FDA and EU compliant sterilization with turnaround times ranging from 1 to 3 days-an achievement not possible with larger EO sterilization services.

Co-founders Brant and Jane Gard recognized the critical need for accelerated sterilization options, particularly for dynamic development programs creating innovative medical devices. The ability to swiftly navigate through device iterations is paramount in reducing the need for additional funding, preserving the value of investors' equity, and expediting time to market. Faster service and reduced time to market hold significant value for employees, investors, and the patients benefiting from improved medical care.

In addition to routine sterilization, Blue Line offers rapid turnkey validations and small batch releases that support clinical trials and FDA/CE submissions. Collaborating with Blue Line enables developers of new medical devices to significantly shorten their schedules, promptly assess new design iterations, and expedite product launches.

Blue Line Sterilization Services remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality while consistently providing reliable, rapid, and responsive ethylene oxide sterilization and consulting services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

About Planet TV Studios:

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series that feature insightful updates on the most important business, medical, and socially responsible topics currently taking place in areas crucial to our lives.

For more information about Blue Line Sterilization Services, please visit .

For more information about the series, please visit / /backstage or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email ....

Christian Kelch

Planet TV Studios

+1 888-210-4292 ext. 100

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Blue Line Sterilization Services the Future of Healthcare & Medical Device Innovations