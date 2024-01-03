Planet TV Studios Unveils Documentary Series New Frontiers Spotlighting Tissuegnostics' Breakthroughs In Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios, a leading producer of groundbreaking television series, proudly announces the release of its latest documentary series, "New Frontiers," shining a spotlight on the innovative achievements of TissueGnostics. This compelling documentary delves into the revolutionary strides made by TissueGnostics, a global leader in microscope automation , image analysis, cell analysis, tissue analysis and automated digital cell morphology, and more.

"New Frontiers" is a thought-provoking series meticulously crafted to explore trailblazing organizations that are shaping the future of healthcare globally. The documentary episodes will be airing early January 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and available on-demand through various platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families .

"Seeing is believing!" - This age-old adage holds true in countless aspects of human existence, yet in the realm of scientific data analysis, visual observation falls short. TissueGnostics addresses this limitation with its groundbreaking Tissue Image Cytometers, providing a comprehensive approach to unravel the molecular mechanisms behind conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Founded in 2003, TissueGnostics has become a global trailblazer, influencing biomedical research in over 60 countries across all continents. Their products have been featured in thousands of scientific studies and published in more than 800 peer-reviewed journals, supporting researchers worldwide in their pursuit to understand the origins of disease formation and discover remedies for patients.

TissueGnostics' products and solutions play a crucial role in advancing precision medicine, promising to benefit countless patients globally. The multinational team at TissueGnostics is unwaveringly committed to their corporate motto - Precision that Inspires!

