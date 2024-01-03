Connecting And Promoting Women Event Celebrates 10Th Anniversary Of Gateway To Dreams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founding Member Tracy FloehCHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gateway to Dreams, a dynamic organization committed to empowering women and fostering connections , is thrilled to announce the "Connecting and Promoting Women" event at the Business Lodge in Chesterfield Mall, 291 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017, on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. The gathering marks the celebration of Gateway to Dreams' 10th Anniversary, showcasing a decade of impactful work in the community and the many connections made between members of the organization.Founded in 2016 by Karen Hoffman, Executive Director, and the visionary behind Gateway to Dreams, the organization has been dedicated to creating opportunities for personal and professional growth for women. Through various programs and initiatives, Gateway to Dreams has become a catalyst for positive change and collaboration ."Gateway to Dreams is not just an organization; it's a vision realized, a community built, and dreams fulfilled. As the Executive Director and Founder, I am immensely proud of the journey we've undertaken over the past 10 years. This event is a testament to the power of collective dreams and the incredible women who make them a reality," said Karen Hoffman.The Connecting and Promoting Women event to celebrate 10 years will feature insightful speakers, networking opportunities, and recognition of the accomplishments achieved by women and local nonprofits who have been part of the Gateway to Dreams community. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and gain inspiration for their personal and professional journeys.Tracy Floeh, a founding member of Gateway to Dreams, expressed her thoughts on the significance of Connecting and Promoting Women: "Being a part of Connecting and Promoting Women means being part of a sisterhood that supports, uplifts, and empowers one another. It's about breaking down barriers and forging paths together. This event is a celebration of unity, strength, and the incredible impact women can have when they come together."As part of the celebration, Gateway to Dreams encourages attendees to explore the diverse events and programs the organization offers. Some of the initiatives highlighted on the organization's website ( ) include:Connecting and Promoting Women: Opportunities for women to expand their professional networks and discover new possibilitiesJoy of Goals: A monthly goal workshop with a coach/speaker and a facilitated time. Participants are invited to act on their goals and dreams started during the Annual Joy of Goals event.Nonprofits Rock St. Louis: Created to offer additional support to the many small nonprofits and volunteers that create a tapestry of incredible support for our community. Events are held several times a year, and experts provide workshops to educate, connect and collaborate with the nonprofit community.Write Your Book Right Now: A monthly program designed to help you write your book facilitated by successful authors. An author will share their journey, then there is time for members to work on their book.Join Gateway to Dreams at the Connecting and Promoting Women event to celebrate a decade of empowerment, connection, and dreams fulfilled. For more information, visit the organization's website,About Gateway to DreamsGateway to Dreams is a non-profit organization committed to empowering women and fostering connections. Founded in 2014 by Karen Hoffman, the organization has been dedicated to creating opportunities for personal and professional growth through various programs and initiatives.For media inquiries, please contact:Karen HoffmanExecutive DirectorGateway To Dreams314-503-6376...

