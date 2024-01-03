Planet TV Studios Introduces Documentary Series On Andelyn Biosciences' Advancements In Cellular & Gene Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios, a prominent producer of groundbreaking television series, proudly announces its latest documentary series, "New Frontiers," spotlighting the pioneering achievements of Andelyn Biosciences . This documentary will shed light on the revolutionary strides made by Andelyn Biosciences, a leading cellular and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), in the dynamic landscape of biotechnology.

"New Frontiers" is a thought-provoking series meticulously crafted to explore innovative organizations that are at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare globally. The documentary episodes will be airing early January 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and available on-demand through various platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom ," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families.

In the intricate world of biotechnology, Andelyn Biosciences has emerged as a trailblazer, advancing innovative therapies and contributing significantly to the biopharmaceutical field. Established in 2020, the company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, was founded out of Nationwide Children's Hospital's Abigail Wexner Research Institute with a mission to accelerating the development and manufacturing of innovative therapies to bring more treatments to more patients.

Key Focus Areas:

Cell and Gene Therapies:

Andelyn Biosciences specializes in the advancement and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, genetically engineering treatments or cures for target diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Bioprocessing and Manufacturing:

Andelyn excels in bioprocessing and manufacturing technologies, ensuring the efficient and scalable production of gene therapies.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

The company actively seeks partnerships with biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research organizations, and industry leaders to drive innovation and foster a collaborative ecosystem.

Scientific Excellence and Innovation:

With a strong emphasis on scientific excellence and experience, Andelyn's research and manufacturing teams comprise industry-leading minds dedicated to pushing new frontiers in biotechnology.

"Andelyn Biosciences stands as a gene therapy pioneer in the biotechnology landscape. By combining scientific expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, the company is helping innovator biotech companies and non-profit organizations drive transformative changes in healthcare," said Wade Macedone, CEO at Andelyn Biosciences.

As the series unfolds, viewers will gain insights into Andelyn Biosciences' impact on the industry and its profound influence on global health. The company's dedication to supporting the advancement and manufacturing of groundbreaking therapies is what drives solutions that turn hope into reality for the treatment of diseases.

