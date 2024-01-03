Keep Gyanvapi Survey Report Sealed For 4 More Weeks: ASI To Varanasi Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed an application in the Varanasi district court urging the Judge to postpone the disclosure of its Gyanvapi mosque survey report for four weeks.

In response to the plea, the court reserved its order on the matter and will decide on Thursday whether to provide the report to the parties involved in the original Shringar Gauri suit (Rakhi Singh and others vs. Uttar Pradesh state and others).

Four women plaintiffs through their advocate requested that the survey report be opened and a copy be given to them.

The ASI stated in its application that in compliance with Allahabad High Cour's order of December 19, 2023, in a different but related case (Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid), it must present the same survey report before the Civil Judge (Senior Division) of the fast track court.

Government counsel Amit Srivastava said, "We have provided reasons for the request to defer/adjourn the proceeding concerning opening and disclosure of the sealed survey report submitted by ASI for four weeks."

The ASI's application pointed out the concerns about potential rumours and misrepresentations in the public domain if the report is unsealed and disclosed before compliance with the High Court order.

Srivastava said that the ASI is diligently working on submitting a copy of the survey report in compliance with the High Court order, and for the smooth process, the report before the current court should remain sealed until then. He also highlighted the need for additional survey work in areas overlooked in the initial ASI survey.

The property on which Gyanvapi mosque exists comprises three plots -- 1930, 1931, and 1932. So far, ASI has covered areas in plot 1930. The Hindu side is demanding the survey on plots 1931 and 1932, along with the wuzukhana and the area beneath the central dome of the mosque.

--IANS

amita/sha