Driven Technologies Expands Expertise With Strategic Acquisition Of Iementor

Driven Acquisition Inc,

DBA Driven Technologies , a NY based leading cybersecurity and cloud service provider, today announced the acquisition of ieMentor, a Cisco Gold Partner with multiple advanced specializations and a strong focus on security, networking, collaboration and data center solutions. The acquisition significantly elevates Driven Technologies' capabilities around Cisco security, networking, collaboration (incl. contact center) and data center skills. It also broadens the company's geographic reach and enriches its overall service offerings.

Founded in 2005 by 8x CCIE Roman Rodichev, ieMentor initially gained acclaim for its CCIE training services, empowering engineers to achieve prestigious Cisco certifications. Since then, the company has evolved into a comprehensive lifecycle IT solutions provider, showcasing deep engineering talent specifically around the Cisco Networking, Security, Collaboration & Data Center portfolio.

With the acquisition, Driven expands to 85 employees worldwide, 70%+ are engineers including 15 CCIE certifications spanning security, collaboration, networking and data center skills, reinforcing the company's commitment to its Secure, Modernize and Connect strategy.

The combined organization will also boast several advanced Cisco certifications and specializations, providing enhanced value to customers, including:



Cisco Gold Integrator

Advanced Security Architecture Specialization

Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization

EA 3.0 All Technology Portfolios

Customer Experience Specialization Cisco Webex Contact Center Specialization

ieMentor customers will benefit from Driven's scale and extensive Managed Services capabilities, including deep expertise in Security, AI powered SOAR, XDR, Data Center, and Collaboration, as well as a broad vendor portfolio.

Rudy Casasola, Driven Technologies' CEO stated: "Our partnership with ieMentor on advanced security and networking offerings has been outstanding, leveraging their deep engineering expertise and CCIE certifications. This acquisition, together with the Cisco Gold Status expands Driven's portfolio and accelerates our growth. We are eager to provide our clients with even deeper solution offerings and deliver a level of service unlike any other in the market."

Roman Rodichev, ieMentor Founder & CEO, added: "Joining the Driven Technologies team was a natural fit. Throughout the years, our team has assisted organizations in modernizing and securing their networks using Cisco solutions. Together with Driven Technologies, our offerings and expertise complement one another, enabling us to provide additional value, capabilities, and depth of knowledge with an expanded emphasis on security to our customers."

As part of the acquisition, Roman Rodichev will join the Driven Technologies leadership team.

The acquisition underscores Driven Technologies' commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for current and future IT needs of customers. The acquisition positions the company for continued growth, with expanded services and resources, ensuring clients receive unparalleled support in navigating the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity and cloud services.



