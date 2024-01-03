DNA And RNA Sample Preparation Market To Be Worth US$ 3,413.8 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in Essential Tools for Genetic Research, Diagnostics, and Drug Discovery to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players Rockville , Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market is estimated to be US$ 1,967.5 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a significant with a 5.7% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,413.8 million by 2034.

The rising demand for personalized treatment, genetic testing, and advances in molecular biology research are driving market expansion. With the increasing prevalence of illnesses, there is a higher demand for accurate and efficient sample preparation methods to enable faster and more reliable genetic material analysis. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Many research applications depend on DNA and RNA products and devices, such as gene expression analysis, genotyping, sequencing, and cloning. As technology advances, the need for higher productivity and more accurate evaluation grows, resulting in the development of new and novel products and devices. The increased demand for research and development in various sectors of life sciences is fueling market growth. Products and services for DNA and RNA sample preparation are useful in diagnosing and examining infectious diseases. DNA and RNA sequencing allow scientists to determine the pathogen's specific genetic material, which can aid in the development of customized treatments or vaccines. Furthermore, sample preparation is frequently required to extract and the purity of nucleic acids from biological materials before sequencing.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,413.8 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

“The worldwide prevalence of infectious illnesses is a major public health concern, which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years," says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



QIAGEN,

Merck Millipore,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche,

Illumina, Inc.,

Tecan Group AG.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The North America DNA and RNA sample preparation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through the period from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in the United States over the forecast period.

The DNA and RNA sample preparation market industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2034. Based on the application type, the clinical testing segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 29.6% in 2024.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Competitive Landscape

These companies are continuously working to improve their products and services, increase their customer base, and gain a competitive advantage in the market. With the rising demand for sample preparation products and services, the market is likely to expand significantly in the future, resulting in increased competition among companies.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Roche's first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system, the Digital LightCycler System, has been launched. This next-generation technique is intended to identify a variety of diseases and to accurately measure small amounts of specific DNA and RNA targets that are generally undiscovered by current PCR procedures.

Country-wise Insights:

What is Propelling Sales of DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Kits in the United States?

“Advancements of Technology and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases”

In the United States, the market for DNA and RNA sample preparation is projected to be worth US$ 580 million by 2024. The market is anticipated to grow at a 6.0% CAGR and reach US$ 1,040 million in value by 2034.

The growing incidence of chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders in the US is predicted to increase demand for DNA and RNA sample preparation. It is a crucial procedure in the study of genotyping, sequencing, and gene expression in molecular biology. Technological progress has resulted in the creation of automated and effective sample preparation technologies, enhancing the precision and velocity of research within the area. Furthermore, in the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the market for DNA and RNA sample preparation would expand due to the growing financing for genetic research provided by public and private institutions.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

DNA Data Storage Market : The DNA Data Storage Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.8 Billion by 2033

Home DNA Testing Market : The Home DNA testing market is set to witness steady growth by 2031.

Gene Delivery Systems Market : The global gene delivery systems market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 3 billion and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2027.

Gene Therapy Market : The global gene therapy market size was valued at US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from US$ 1.85 Billion in 2022 to US$ 10.1 Billion by 2032.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog