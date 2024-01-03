UNS Achieves First Milestone Of 200 Practitioners Trained On New Post-Pandemic Factors Protocol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Ulan Nutritional Systems, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS), the official training center for Nutrition Response Testing®, has successfully graduated 200 holistic practitioners on the recently released breakthrough of the post-pandemic factors protocol. This breakthrough research, and the resulting Post-Pandemic Factors Test Kit and protocol, were released at the UNS Fall Symposium: Post-Pandemic Summit held in November 2023.The research covers the widespread problem of post-pandemic health issues, known as Long COVID, being experienced by millions of Americans . And despite the huge amounts of funding for research into this condition , there is so far no workable result in the traditional medical field.When the body has the exact nutrients and conditions it needs, it is capable of healing itself. There are, however, certain factors that can act as barriers to healing. Dr. Ulan's recent research into new blocks to healing was prompted by reports from practitioners that since the pandemic more than 50 percent of patients were not responding as expected to the usual protocols. This led to the discovery of the post-pandemic factors affecting patients' health and wellness and blocking their ability to recover.Since the Symposium, 200 practitioners have successfully completed the course and are using this new protocol in their practices to assist patients with Long COVID symptoms, who were previously struggling to recover.“Upon returning home from the UNS Post-Pandemic Summit, I immediately began implementing the new test kit and protocol,” said Dr. Glenda Rose of Rose Chiropractic, Lewiston, New York.“On Monday morning I saw seven patients who had health conditions that weren't responding to the 'usual' protocols despite using all the tools and undercuts I had previously been trained on. Each of them tested positive for the new post-pandemic factors. I felt empowered and the patients were relieved to have a solution that made sense to them.”“As an estimated 18 million Americans continue to experience symptoms of Long COVID, it is vital to have an army of holistic practitioners that can provide holistic solutions to support the healing process for this problem,” said Daniele G. Lattanzi, Co-Owner and CEO of Ulan Nutritional Systems.“We are proud to have achieved this first milestone and we expect many more practitioners to get trained on our new protocol.”The post-pandemic training is available to any holistic practitioner as part of the three-day Nutrition Response Testing Workshop. For information about Nutrition Response Testing and the Post-Pandemic Factors protocol, call 727 442 7101.Nutrition Response Testing is a service mark owned by Freddie Ulan. Nutrition Response Testing is a non-invasive system of analyzing the body to assist a practitioner's assessment of underlying causes of ill health. This system is considered a form of integrative, complementary or alternative medicine and is used to provide information to a practitioner who is responsible for properly evaluating their client. The products (or services) are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

