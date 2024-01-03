Eggersmann USA Announces Exclusive Partnership With CUBIC Outdoor Living

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eggersmann USA is delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with luxury brand, CUBIC Outdoor Living, a renowned family business deeply rooted in the heart of Germany's Rhön homeland. Together, they introduce OUTDOOR LIVING by eggersmann USA, an unparalleled collection of outdoor kitchens and furniture, marking a significant expansion of its indoor cabinetry and home living solutions into luxury outdoor living.Known for pushing the boundaries of modern design with its Unique line of exceptional cabinetry crafted from materials such as granite, marble, quartz, and steel, eggersmann USA has consistently delivered innovative, whole-home solutions. The partnership with CUBIC Outdoor Living, a company boasting over 70 years of expertise in designing individual solutions for outdoor areas, is a perfect collaboration."We believe the synergy between eggersmann USA and CUBIC will complete our Kitchens | Home Living brand," says Michael Soltoff, CEO at eggersmann USA. "This collaboration represents a fusion of refined design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and the luxury that defines our brand."To unveil this extraordinary OUTDOOR LIVING collection, eggersmann USA and CUBIC invite you to an exclusive event on February 28, 2023, at 11 am at KBIS 2024 - Kitchen & Bath Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event promises an immersive experience showcasing the essence of refined design and unmatched artistry that define both eggersmann USA and CUBIC Outdoor Living.Event Details:KBIS 2024Date: February 28, 2023Time: 11 am Pacific TimeLocation: Las Vegas Convention Center, Hall N4, Booth N351Guests can expect to witness the debut of the inaugural CUBIC Outdoor Living collection in the US focusing on individualized solutions for outdoor kitchens, entertaining, and gracious living. The event will highlight the reliability, attention to detail, and true sustainability that are the hallmarks of CUBIC's outdoor furniture.About eggersmann:eggersmann, a fourth-generation German company and the oldest family-owned kitchen manufacturer in the Germany, has redefined modern design through its distinguished UNIQUE line. Boasting exceptional cabinetry crafted from granite, marble, quartz, and steel finishes, the 116-year-old firm is the epitome of innovation. Renowned for sustainability, eggersmann features the largest collection of FSC-certified engineered wood veneers and offers certified wood veneers, high-gloss, textured, and matte lacquer finishes in an array of unlimited color combinations. Celebrated for award-winning interior accessories, the company is equally recognized for its unparalleled flexibility in delivering custom cabinetry solutions. eggersmann seamlessly combines tradition with cutting-edge design for an unmatched kitchen experience.About CUBIC Outdoor Living:CUBIC Outdoor Living, a third-generation family business rooted in Germany's Rhön region for over 70 years, specializes in crafting individualized outdoor solutions marked by reliability, meticulous attention to detail, and true sustainability. Their furniture, made from the highest quality woods and lovingly handcrafted, stands out for its uniqueness. The combination of innovative materials, modernized manufacturing, and sophisticated handwork defines the quality of their outdoor furniture and kitchens. With a relentless focus on detail, every CUBIC product exudes the right blend of elegance, goodness, and character. Prioritizing the customer experience, their commitment to research and openness to new ideas ensure that each creation aligns with the latest developments in technology and design, transforming outdoor spaces into a haven of well-being for the entire family. eggersmann's Outdoor Living collection is available in: New York, Dania Beach, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Laguna Niguel.Additional ImagesLearn more about Outdoor Living by eggersmann USA.

