Xolv Creates A New Venture To Embark On New Era Of Innovation In Behavioral Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xolv, formerly Catalight's IT and technology innovation group, proudly announces its transition to a new corporation today as part of a strategic initiative to enhance its innovative capabilities in the rapidly growing behavioral health space.

With this announcement, Xolv is poised to unlock new avenues of expansion, attract investment, retain and recruit top-tier tech talent and solidify its position as an independent player in the behavioral health technology market with greater financial flexibility.

Prior to the new venture, Xolv provided technology solutions to Catalight that supported the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities designed to benefit clients, their families, and clinicians. Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States, along with its affiliate partners Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, will continue as Xolv's preferred partner and become the largest shareholder of the new company.

“We're thrilled to announce this next step on our path to expansion,” said Catalight CEO Susan Armiger, who will serve as the Xolv CEO while the Xolv leadership team and board of directors is finalized.“This decision comes after careful consideration and the desire to expand in the field. The opportunities this creates will positively impact the behavioral health community and lead to greater access to care. Catalight is grateful for Xolv's support over the last 11 years, and we look forward to building on those relationships in the next phase of our journey.”

Having started as the four-person IT team for Catalight with one computer, Xolv grew with the organization to help manage increased referrals, create efficiencies to handle new partners and develop proprietary technologies spanning the practitioner space and company workflow. The new business carries with it the strength of having spent a decade's worth of time working closely with clinical teams to build technology solutions to meet the demand for practice management in client/family engagement.

“Xolv has come a long way, and we possess a deep breadth of understanding and experience in the developmental disability field. As a company that's now able to take in investments, Xolv can bring products to market far quicker to better keep up with the rapid pace of growth the industry is seeing,” said Xolv Chief Technology Officer Nhan Nguyen.“This is a costly category of care that's undergoing explosive expansion and change. The behavioral health space could absolutely benefit from our disruptive brand of technology expansion, especially focused in the area of developmental disabilities.”

Going forward, Xolv will broaden the successful technology work it's done in the past for Catalight with an eye toward personalization. It will focus on bringing products directly to the consumer – enhancing the lives of people with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Xolv will continue to be headquartered in the Bay Area and all employees made the transition to the new company. The new website, Xolv, launches today.

About Xolv

Xolv Technology Solutions, Inc. stemmed from a prior role as a tech support team for Easterseals Bay Area (now Catalight). We have since transitioned into a behavioral health technology company that seeks to enhance the lives of individuals with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers. Through our collaboration with Catalight and their affiliates, we gained valuable insights into the care system and recognized the significant impact that the absence of technology had on both the clinical staff and the clients. As a result, we have developed innovative solutions that improve the overall care experience for our customers. Our cutting-edge technology sets new industry standards, enabling the creation of effective care paths, streamlining business operations and offering scalable, client-focused services.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy - all powered by intelligent technology solutions. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families to support them across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation with more than 8,000 practitioners serving 14,000 clients and families every day. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, Catalight reimagines the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

