Packetviper & Advantech Secure Critical Infrastructure & Industrial Networks With Unique Software & Rugged Hardware

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Critical Infrastructure cybersecurity exploits becoming increasingly disruptive and more common, PacketViper's innovative solution is designed to provide a better, faster, and lower cost mechanism for securing Operational Technology (OT), Industrial Control Systems (ICS), and remote OT endpoints.OT network assets connected to corporate networks generate new attack vectors that can lead to greater cyber-threat exposure. PacketViper actively defends connected AND air-gapped OT assets to ensure safe, secure, and reliable operations in OT/ICS environments. Front line operators require essential information to act quickly to potential cybersecurity threats-all without disrupting sensitive, complex, and critical operations. PacketViper OT360 and OTRemote solutions provide automated threat prevention, detection, containment, and response that goes far beyond monitoring and alerts- security outcomes that matter to OT operators.These solutions prevent external threats from accurately identifying connected assets during reconnaissance and from using them to enable access. They detect and respond to malware including vulnerability exploits and Ransomware at wire speed, providing a compensating control for unpatchable assets and unsupported devices. Additionally, if threats are introduced to the network, the active and agentless technology provides automated containment that prevents proliferation and/or establishing lateral or outbound communications.PacketViper accomplishes all this while enabling protected two-way data flow, allowing real-time operational access. The solution also provides a platform for the installation of other software tools, such as vulnerability scanning, telemetry, and SCADA applications in hard-to-serve remote environments. PacketViper OT360 and OTRemote remove the complexity from securing critical operations, providing operators with an easy-to-use, industrial-grade defense and protection tool.Building trust:OT360 & OTRemote deployments can evolve from mirror mode to inline security. When inline, operators can act on threats directly from the solution, up to and including blocking. Operating inline, the solution also harvests and immediately applies new machine-readable threat intelligence (MRTI) at wire-speed to continuously protect the network.OT360 & OTRemote provide a proactive solution to detect and identify threats to external and internal networks before a full-fledged cyber-attack. Prevention of attack progression through the kill chain provides a robust defense for critical assets.Addressing security controls:OT360 & OTRemote uniquely support many important NIST, NERC CIP, and emerging CISA Critical Industry security controls that may not have previously been addressed with a multi-context deceptive-enabled approach; however, doing so helps achieve the intended goal of the control.OTRemote is deployed at each connected OT remote site, such as wellheads, pump stations, storage facilities etc., where the agentless solution works as an invisible in-line bridge. This provides the context required to act on traffic moving to and from the site. Threats cannot detect the solution and the technology obfuscates the connected site and its assets during reconnaissance. Attackers cannot see the site or its actual assets.For threats introduced to the network, the solution provides automated containment and real-time detection. Automated two-way filtering capabilities restrict the threat from spreading and exfiltrating data while the security team gets a high-fidelity alert. Response requires no complex orchestrations, and the solution is equally effective against both known and unknown threats.Purpose Built Hardware – Partnering with AdvantechPacketViper and Advantech have partnered to leverage Advantech's broad product offering of Certified and Hardened Industrial Devices to deploy PacketViper OT360 and OTRemote solutions in a wide array of critical infrastructure environments. Advantech is the leading provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and automation technology for numerous global industries. Deployed with Advantech devices, OT360 and OTRemote are security software and hardware components that enable critical infrastructure and industrial organizations to secure and protect OT/ICS and SCADA assets, networks, and environments at local and remote locations.Appliances for remote locations consist of hardened, industrial, metal-cased, rackmount or DIN-mount appliances designed for critical infrastructure applications in harsh and space constrained environments. These models all provide the highest levels of threat detection, prevention, and response to protect industrial control systems and critical infrastructure facilities from remote on-site online attacks. High availability (HA) and Bypass-enabled configurations are available, as well as a variety of other deployment options including custom NEMA-Rated outdoor enclosures. No network level re-addressing is required for installation, and once the physical connection is established, security policies can be remotely and centrally managed.Meaningful cybersecurity outcomes and benefits:PacketViper solutions provide cybersecurity results not available with firewalls, unidirectional gateways, data diodes, or micro segmentation tools..Prevent attack-related power outages and damages.Prevent external threats from taking control of OT assets.Prevent loss of revenue from unplanned downtime.Detect and reduce dwell-time of internal threats.Contain internal threats from spreading.Prevent internal threats from opening outbound connections.Asset and boundary obfuscation.Protected two-way communication.Automated response without orchestrations.Platform for other remotely deployed toolsPacketViper understands security and the many differences between IT and OT/ICS/SCADA networks. Additionally, effective cybersecurity requires a layered approach in any environment to ensure overall network resilience. It is PacketViper's mission is to provide effective, easy-to-deploy, and affordable solutions that defend and maintain the availability of ICS and OT networks, including how they interface and connect with IT infrastructure. In today's complex cybersecurity landscape, relying on a single-vendor solution can be limiting. PacketViper technology ensures that security is not just a perimeter defense but a holistic, network-wide shield.For more information about PacketViper, please visit packetviper

