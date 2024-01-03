FMC Corporation Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Webcast Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC ) announced today it will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, February 5, 2024, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website

.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast:

United States (Local):

+1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers:



Access Code:

196953

Pre-Registration Link:

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on February 6, 2024, until February 27, 2024.

Internet replay:

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): 1 866 813 9403

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 314732

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® .

