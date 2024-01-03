Santa Cruz County Bank Ranks #1 For Number Of U.S. Small Business Administration Loans In Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top lender closes 23 loans, provides over $22 million in lending in Silicon Valley

for the SBA's 2023 fiscal year.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank

(the "Bank",

OTCQX: SCZC ), with assets of $1.77 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today, the Bank announced its #1 ranking as top lender for number of SBA loans and its #3 ranking based upon total dollar volume of SBA loans in the Silicon Valley.

The data was released by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and published by the Silicon Valley Business Journal for the 2023 fiscal year, which includes the twelve months from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Santa Cruz County Bank made 23 loans totaling $22.58 million in volume in Silicon Valley as defined by the Silicon Valley Business Journal which includes Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Counties.

Santa Cruz County Bank's SVP, Director of SBA Lending, Susan Chandler, commented, "Our lending volume confirms our commitment to supporting small businesses to promote economic development and job growth. We receive repeat business from satisfied customers and as the result of many years building the positive reputation of our SBA team in the marketplace, we see continuous referrals from brokers, developers and our partners in government guaranteed programs."

Santa Cruz County Bank ranks 41st out of 198 SBA 7(a) lenders in the state of California for the fiscal year from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Founded in 2004, Santa Cruz County Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated, and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus, and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS



American Banker Magazine: The Bank is ranked #89 in the Top 200 Community Banks list based upon 3-year average equity for banks under $2 billion in assets and ranked #13 out of 21 California banks.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: The Bank is ranked #6 in the Top 100 banks nationwide for 2022 performance for banks under $3 billion in assets and ranked #3 for the best-performing community banks in the Western U.S. with assets under $10 billion.

The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier for 13 consecutive years.

Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: The Bank is rated 5-star "Superior" based upon its financial performance.

Silicon Valley Business Journal: The Bank is ranked #1 in number of SBA loans lent to Silicon Valley businesses and #3 in volume of loans for the 2023 SBA fiscal year.

Good Times, 2023 Best of Santa Cruz County Award, Voted "Best Bank" for 11 consecutive years Santa Cruz Sentinel, 2022 Reader's Choice Award, number one bank in Santa Cruz County as voted by Santa Cruz Sentinel readers for 8 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates (including but not limited to changes in depositor behavior in relation thereto), inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in

California

and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank