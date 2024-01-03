FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners
and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.
The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended October 1, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
52 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
52 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
October 1, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
136,238
|
|
|
|
$
|
123,627
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
|
|
35,187
|
|
|
|
|
31,692
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
|
|
1,826
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
|
|
|
951
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
174,396
|
|
|
|
$
|
158,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
|
$
|
3,999
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
$
|
$2.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
$3.40
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.