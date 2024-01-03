               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS


1/3/2024 4:31:19 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners
and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.
The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended October 1, 2022.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)






52 Weeks Ended



52 Weeks Ended





September 30, 2023


October 1, 2022












RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

136,238


$

123,627

PACKAGE STORE SALES

35,187



31,692

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,857



1,826

RENTAL INCOME


951



814

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

163



173

TOTAL REVENUES

$

174,396


$

158,132












NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO









FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

3,999


$

6,312












NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$2.15


$

$3.40

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

