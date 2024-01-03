Talk Awards Honors Companies For Best In Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Six companies nationwide earn their first Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Talk Awards is pleased to announce the results of its recent nominations for best in service. The following companies have received their first Talk Award, which honors companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.Esthetics by Shawna in Medford, Massachusetts, provides clients the best in skin care services. Everyone has unique skin care needs, so Esthetics by Shawna offers a wide variety of treatments, products and solutions designed for each client. Among the services offered are chemical peels, facials, microchanneling, body cavitation and brow lamination. In addition to providing the best services, Shawna ensures a great experience for her clients every time to help them look and feel their best.Allied Pain and Wellness in Burbank, California, is a chiropractic office led by Dr. Shahen Simian. The office's goal is wellness for all its patients with a focus on a“whole person” approach. When evaluating patients, Dr. Simian customizes treatments to suit each person's individual needs. Whether it's help for short-term ailments or a more serious issue, patients are always at the forefront.Via 417 in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, brings Italy to the neighborhood with warm, hearty, contemporary Italian cuisine in an elegant, classy atmosphere. The restaurant's delicious food features popular dishes such as escargot, mussels, and risotto. The restaurant also offers catering and rooms for private events. Celebrating one year in business, Via 417 has already made a name for itself with rave reviews from customers.Thrive Chiropractic in Keller, Texas, is a premier wellness destination for patients. The team at Thrive considers itself more than just chiropractors, but partners in its patients' health. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the practice employs a unique approach to chiropractic care with the advanced Gonstead System Analysis (GSA) and thermography to create personalized treatment plans. The goal in using this system is to restore patients' spinal health as a gateway to holistic wellness and then equipping them with the means to sustain it.Stroke of Art in Winter Park, Florida, was established to help people express themselves through art. The studio specializes in classes for drawing, painting, pottery, ceramics and sculpture for children and adults alike. No matter the skill level, there is something for everyone with classes, workshops, camps and afterschool enrichment programs, as well as private events and parties. Customer care at Stroke of Art is second to none, with all customers given first-class treatment.Therapeutic Arts Massage & Bodywork in Mobile, Alabama, offers clients all the healing benefits of massage and bodywork in a relaxing environment. Whether the need is pain relief after an accident, preventative maintenance, or just some rejuvenating relaxation, Therapeutic Arts has services for all. Each session begins with a one-on-one conversation to determine the client's goals and explain the therapist's goals. Every client is special, and Therapeutic Arts ensures they receive the best possible experience.As 2024 begins, The Talk Awards continues to take nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these first-time winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

