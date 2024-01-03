The Non-Leaking Promise: Ensuring Durability With Platform Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cully CangelosiNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving world of roofing solutions, a breakthrough has emerged that promises to redefine the standards of durability and reliability. PlatForm Pro , a pioneering AC roof platform, introduces a unique, non-leaking design, changing the landscape of roofing technology.PlatForm Pro: A Paradigm Shift in Roofing SolutionsPlatForm Pro stands out in the market with its innovative approach to roof platform design. Its patented structure offers a reliable solution to the longstanding issue of leaks, a common concern in traditional roofing platforms. The design of PlatForm Pro ensures that once installed, the integrity of the roof is maintained, effectively eliminating the risk of leaks.Cully Cangelosi , the visionary behind PlatForm Pro, remarks on the inception of this innovative design, "The idea for PlatForm Pro stemmed from a need to address the recurring problem of roof leaks associated with AC platforms. Our goal was to create a solution that not only eliminates this issue but also offers ease of installation and long-term durability."The Unique Non-Leaking DesignThe standout feature of PlatForm Pro is its non-leaking design. The platform is engineered to integrate seamlessly with the roof, thanks to its compatibility with current market split boots. This ensures a watertight seal, safeguarding the roof from water ingress, a common issue that leads to leaks and subsequent damage.The Patented Adjustable Pitch FeatureA key element of PlatForm Pro is its adjustable pitch feature, ranging from 0/12 to 12/12 roof pitches. This adaptability makes it suitable for a wide variety of roof types, ensuring a perfect fit and optimal functionality regardless of the roof's slope.Installation: A Seamless ProcessPlatForm Pro is designed for quick and easy installation. With an assembly and installation time of approximately one hour, depending on the pitch, it significantly reduces labor time and costs. The platform can be installed without the need for specialized tools or extensive roofing experience, making it accessible for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.Durability and Environmental ResponsibilityIn addition to its non-leaking promise, PlatForm Pro is built to last. The materials used in its construction are UV resistant, ensuring that the platform does not deteriorate under the harsh effects of sunlight. Furthermore, the entire system is 100% recyclable, aligning with modern environmental standards and promoting sustainable practices.Cully Cangelosi highlights the environmental aspect of PlatForm Pro, "Sustainability was a key consideration in the development of PlatForm Pro. The team is proud to offer a product that is not only durable and efficient but also environmentally friendly."Re-Roofing Made EasyAnother revolutionary aspect of PlatForm Pro is its convenience during re-roofing processes. Traditionally, AC roof platforms need to be removed and reinstalled, which is a time-consuming and costly process. PlatForm Pro eliminates this need. When re-roofing, the platform remains in place; only the four split boots on each leg need replacement.Meeting Industry StandardsPlatForm Pro meets all the necessary roofing industry standards. Its design is compliant with requirements for low slope roof systems and can be properly flashed to any roof. This compliance ensures that users can trust in the safety and reliability of the product.Benefits for Homeowners and ContractorsFor homeowners, PlatForm Pro offers peace of mind, knowing that their roof's integrity will not be compromised. For roofing contractors, the ease of installation and reliability of the product make it a preferred choice, enhancing efficiency and reducing the likelihood of future repair work.ConclusionPlatForm Pro is setting new benchmarks in the roofing industry with its non-leaking, durable, and environmentally friendly design. Its innovative features address key concerns of homeowners and contractors alike, making it a groundbreaking solution in roofing technology.

