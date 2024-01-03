Franchise Business Review, A Leading Franchise Market Research Firm, Has Released Its Top 200 Franchises For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This highly-anticipated list of award-winning franchises celebrates the best opportunities available based on franchisee satisfaction ratings.

- Eric Stites, Founder and CEO, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent market research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) has just announced its Top 200 Franchises for 2024. This highly-anticipated list of award-winning franchises celebrates the best opportunities available based on franchisee satisfaction ratings reported by actual franchise owners.FBR simplifies the complexity of franchise research by surveying franchise owners who respond anonymously to 33 key questions on franchise culture, training, support, financial performance, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, profitability, and more. This year, the firm surveyed over 35,000 franchisees from 375 leading brands to determine the Top 200 Franchises for 2024.This data results in a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score for each brand surveyed. FSI is the industry standard by which the health of any franchise company can be measured and tracked over time. Established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, FSI is a collective assessment of the critical areas of franchisee satisfaction and engagement. The FSI score of a franchise is a powerful tool for evaluating franchise systems, tracking operational performance, and predicting future success.While not all brands willingly undergo this type of assessment by an independent firm like Franchise Business Review, those that do offer investors a wealth of valuable insights.“At Franchise Business Review, we aim to guide entrepreneurs through their due diligence by recognizing franchises that present a robust business opportunity and consistently rank highest in franchisee satisfaction. Our annual Top 200 Franchises list is an invaluable tool for a potential buyer's research,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.“Franchising offers a tremendous opportunity without the risk of starting a business from scratch. Still, no business venture is guaranteed. We survey thousands of franchise owners yearly to provide the data and insights needed to make better-informed investment decisions.”To see the complete list of FBR's Top 200 Award-Winning Franchises for 2024, go to lists/top-200-franchises/ .To learn more about the data behind FBR's methodology, go to post/data-behind-the-ratings/Franchisors interested in qualifying for a Franchisee Satisfaction Award should visit .About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company's data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions, and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website ( ) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer's Guides (page/digital-guides/ ).

Stacy Richards

Franchise Business Review

+1 6034332270

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn