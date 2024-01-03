(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- - Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Basic Training Real Estate Boot Camp Returns September 30thLos Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAC-REIA's upcoming LIVE In-person Boot Camp is for new investors and people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:* How to find deals* Foreclosure* Wholesaling (Assignments)* Deeds* Title Insurance* Promissory notes* How to finance your deals* Deeds of trust* Mortgages* Easements* Purchase contracts* Probate* Escrow* Structuring deals* Realtors* Submitting Offers* Lease-options* Leases* Trusts* And much much more.DATE & TIME: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot.COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before January 20th. After January 20th, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for free.)REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at .The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. LAC-REIA focuses on providing real estate investors with Education, networking and mentoring.

