The smart transition between high school and the next phase of your life.

5th Year is redefining post-secondary education for recent graduates by providing a nurturing environment to explore options & prepare for a successful future.

TOLEDO, OHIO, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio (JA), in collaboration with local and regional leaders, community organizations, corporations and educational partners, is pleased to announce the launch of 5th Year. The first of its kind, this innovative, hands-on experience is designed for high school graduates in Northwest Ohio.

The Launch of 5th Year: A Transformative Career Discovery & Educational Initiative in Northwest Ohio

Press Conference at Washington Local Schools Central Office

The team behind 5th Year will formally announce this innovative new program at a press conference, January 10th at 2:00 PM at Washington Local Schools Central Office (3505 W. Lincolnshire Blvd. in Toledo, Ohio). The event will signal the public beginning of 5th Year, a career discovery and educational journey for high school graduates that combines real-world experiences with academic exploration.

A Community-Driven Endeavor for Post-High School Success

5th Year is the smart transition between high school and the next phase of life. Over a ten-month period, young adults will live on a campus in Northwest Ohio. They'll participate in a variety of planned, professional experiences, including company visits, organized internships, job shadowing and career path planning. Participants will receive personal finance education, professional soft skills and practical life skills training, while learning the importance of giving back to the community. 5th Year participants will receive valuable insight, professional connections and unbiased guidance, allowing them to make informed decisions about the future.

Inaugural Class to Begin in Fall 2024

Set to welcome its first class in the fall of 2024, 5th Year will offer an engaging mix of career exploration, college readiness, job preparation and military opportunities. The program is committed to providing eye-opening experiences that prepare young adults to make smart choices for their next steps in life.

A New Chapter in Northwest Ohio's Education

Erica Halada, VP of Strategic Partnerships for 5th Year, said, "We're thrilled to introduce 5th Year to Northwest Ohio. This unique program reflects our dedication to equipping high school graduates with the tools and experiences they need to succeed in the real world. We believe 5th Year will be a pivotal step toward a bright future for our young adults and our region."

An Invitation to the Northwest Ohio Community

Students, parents, educators and media representatives from Northwest Ohio and beyond are invited to attend the landmark press conference at Washington Local Schools Central Office to learn more about the hands-on experiences 5th Year will provide. For additional information, visit .

The following people are scheduled to be available for on-site interviews:

.Jim Pollock - JA President and leader of the 5th Year initiative

.Dr. Kadee Anstadt - Superintendent of Washington Local Schools

.Dr. Bill Bisset - President of Lourdes University

.Jim Weidner - Chief Operating Officer of Mercy Health Toledo

.Wade Kapszukiewicz - Mayor, City of Toledo

About 5th Year

Rooted in Northwest Ohio, 5th Year is dedicated to redefining post-secondary education for high school graduates. Our commitment is to provide a nurturing environment in which young adults can explore their options and prepare for a successful future.

