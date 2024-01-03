BIOLASE RECEIVES SECOND TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL ), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023

honor by the Inland News Group. This award is in addition to the Top Workplaces 2023 honor from the Orange County Register, previously announced. The awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC . The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"For the second consecutive year, we have secured both of these prestigious Top Workplaces awards, a clear testament to the exceptional dedication of our employees and the thriving culture within our Company," said John Beaver, BIOLASE President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team members exhibit a passion for our mission and the remarkable advantages our dental lasers bring. I am profoundly thankful for their unwavering commitment to our journey and their tireless efforts throughout the year."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2022, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 259 patented and 24 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

