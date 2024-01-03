Azenta To Participate In The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) today announced that Company management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 7:30 am PST. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in

Burlington, MA, with operations in

North America,

Europe

and

Asia. For more information, please visit

.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

SOURCE Azenta