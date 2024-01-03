Crocs, Inc. To Present At The 2024 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX ), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all,
today announced that its management team will present at the 2024 ICR Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00am ET.
A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on
the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, href="" rel="nofollow" croc . A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.
About Crocs, Inc.:
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX ), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit crocs. To learn more about our brands, visit or . Individuals can also visit and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.
Category:Investors
Investor Contact:
Erinn Murphy, Crocs, Inc.
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Crocs, Inc.
MENAFN03012024003732001241ID1107682316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.