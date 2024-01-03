Dover Fueling Solutions Collaborates With Click & Find To Deliver Fuel Transportation Volume Monitoring And Tracking Solution Across EMEA Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS") , a part of Dover

(NYSE: DOV ) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced a collaboration with Click & Find to deliver a cutting-edge fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution across the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The new collaboration between DFS and Click & Find will enable fuel retailers and fuel transportation companies to take full control of their fuel transport operations, mitigate risks and theft, and streamline operations with additional services.

The comprehensive fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution, in conjunction with ProGauge magnetostrictive probe technology, allows retailers to monitor loading and unloading transportation activities and ensure accurate fuel deliveries. The solution also provides priority alarms if any abnormalities occur in transit and can help safeguard fuel assets by mitigating the risk of mistreatment and theft during the transportation phase. The integrated DFS and Click & Find solution will provide industry-leading security and reassurance to fuel retailers from the moment fuel is loaded into transport through delivery at the designated service station.



"Our tailored solutions have been specifically designed to meet the needs of customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Kurt Dillen, DFS VP of Global Business Development. "Adding transportation monitoring solutions to existing fuel stations provides retailers a complete view of the fuel supply chain and absolute control over their fuel resources throughout the transportation process until delivery to a fuel station, where other DFS solutions take over to complete the automation cycle."

The cutting-edge fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution can facilitate enhanced transport management by leveraging different software solutions and interfaces through quick integration with routing and dispatching software, automated synchronization with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and instant reconciliation with DFS fuel station management solutions.

The solution also enables retailers to automate the transfer of data to the ERP system on site, increasing efficiencies while maintaining compliance with various industry standards and regulations. Retailers can customize the fuel management solution to align with specific business needs through software and service add-ons.

Nicola Zingirian, Click & Find Founder, added, "By utilizing ProGauge magnetostrictive probes, the new DFS and Click & Find solution can help ensure accurate fuel volume monitoring. Fuel retailers or site owners can now achieve real-time reconciliation with fuel station management solutions to maintain accurate records, all while protecting fuel resources-from the source to the final delivery destination-with robust security measures."

For more information, please visit .



About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

