Webcast Alert: Borgwarner 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:
What:
BorgWarner 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call
When:
February 8, 2024 @ 9:30am Eastern Time
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
Contact:
Patrick Nolan
|
248-754-0884
[email protected]
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at
( )
For more than 130 years,
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
For more information, please visit borgwarner.
WEB SITE:
