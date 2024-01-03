Myriad Genetics To Present At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30pm PST/ 7:30pm EST.
The presentation will be available through a live webcast in the investor relations section of Myriad's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" myria . An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit
Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
...
Media Contact
Glenn Farrell
(385) 318-3718
...
